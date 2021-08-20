Afghanistan news – live: Delegated Raab call not made as Taliban hunts down government staff despite amnesty

The Foreign Office did not call an Afghan minister last week regarding the safety of local interpreters, the government has admitted.

The department initially said that foreign secretary Dominic Raab had been “too busy” to make the call, but insisted it had been delegated to a junior minister.

"Given the rapidly changing situation it was not possible to arrange a call before the Afghan government collapsed,” it said.

The revelation that the request was never made comes after Mr Raab faced pressure to resign over the debacle.

Meanwhile, the Taliban is reported to have increased its door-to-door searches for former government employees, despite publicly granting them an amnesty.

The militant group has been targeting "collaborators" since it swept into Kabul on Sunday, according to a report by the RHIPTO Norwegian Centre for Global Analyses, a group which works for the UN.