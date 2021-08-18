Cancel
Premier League

Report: Tottenham receive blow in pursuit of 23-year-old defensive target

By Sourav Ghosh
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransfer News: Tottenham receive blow in chase for Nikola Milenkovic. According to transfer news from Sky Sports, Tottenham have received a blow in their efforts to sign Nikola Milenkovic. The Serbian defender is now considering the possibility of accepting a new contract from Fiorentina. Spurs, West Ham and Wolves had all been linked with Milenkovic but the huge delay in any sort of move is said to be making the player consider a U-turn.

