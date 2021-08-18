Cancel
Premier League

Transfer News: Tottenham register interest in signing £25m-rated Chelsea defensive star

By Sourav Ghosh
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransfer News: Tottenham interested in signing Chelsea ace Kurt Zouma. According to transfer news from Sky Sports (h/t Daily Mail), Tottenham have registered their interest in Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma. He is among the few defensive options being eyed by Spurs even after the signing of Cristian Romero. An issue that could hold this up is the Blues’ owner Roman Abramovich’s reluctance to sell to rivals.

Kurt Zouma
Thiago Silva
Thomas Tuchel
Roman Abramovich
Trevoh Chalobah
