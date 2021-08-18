Transfer News: Tottenham register interest in signing £25m-rated Chelsea defensive star
Transfer News: Tottenham interested in signing Chelsea ace Kurt Zouma. According to transfer news from Sky Sports (h/t Daily Mail), Tottenham have registered their interest in Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma. He is among the few defensive options being eyed by Spurs even after the signing of Cristian Romero. An issue that could hold this up is the Blues’ owner Roman Abramovich’s reluctance to sell to rivals.tothelaneandback.com
