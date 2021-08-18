James Krizsan

Fort Atkinson, WI - James C. Krizsan, 76, Fort Atkinson, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 13, 2021. He was born on March 17, 1945 in Fort Atkinson, WI to Harold and Lillian (Hunger) Krizsan. Jim graduated from Jefferson High School and served in the National Guard for six years. He married Norma Hammons on May 6, 1967. He worked for WE Energies for over 40 years as a lineman and trouble shooter until his retirement in 2008. Jim also started Krizsan Tree Service in 1968 and the business is still in operation today. Jim's most favorite hobbies included hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren and friends. He is survived by his wife Norma of 54 years; children Tony (Pam) Krizsan, Robbinsville, NC, and Shelley (Jeff) Foerster, Fort Atkinson; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sister Joyce (James) Lins, Waterloo. He was preceded in death by his parents. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 from 4:00-8:00pm at the Nitardy Funeral Home 1008 Madison Ave Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Burial will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 1:00pm. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.