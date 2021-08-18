Mid-America at the Movies: “Free Guy” and the box office magnetism of Ryan Reynolds

If there was a summer underdog movie, it's absolutely Free Guy. No one really thought this movie was going to do well, but the critical reviews have been very positive overall, it walked away with a rare A audience rating, and it has already done very well on its first day. Apparently, Disney knows what they have found. Usually, we don't hear about sequel greenlights until the dust clears on Monday morning, but star Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to announce that, in a bought of irony if you've seen the movie, that they want a sequel.