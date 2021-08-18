Scarlet Witch Maybe Coming to Marvel’s Avengers According to a New Glitch

Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch, may be coming to Marvel’s Avengers in an upcoming DLC according to a new glitch found in-game and filmed by a Twitter user. The glitch that seemingly confirms the introduction of Wanda Maximoff in Marvel’s Avengers happened when a player was just running around as Thor, and when entering a room where Zawavari was waiting, he says a line that was supposedly meant to be for Wanda and not Thor.