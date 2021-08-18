Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Scarlet Witch Maybe Coming to Marvel’s Avengers According to a New Glitch

By Aaron Nashar
attackofthefanboy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch, may be coming to Marvel’s Avengers in an upcoming DLC according to a new glitch found in-game and filmed by a Twitter user. The glitch that seemingly confirms the introduction of Wanda Maximoff in Marvel’s Avengers happened when a player was just running around as Thor, and when entering a room where Zawavari was waiting, he says a line that was supposedly meant to be for Wanda and not Thor.

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dlc#Twitter#Marvel S Avengers#Avengers Updates#Marvel Disney#Square Enix#Xbox One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Glitch
Related
Video GamesPCGamesN

Marvel’s Avengers will get a surprise new villain next week

The new War For Wakanda expansion for Marvel’s Avengers is arriving in just a few days’ time, August 17 in fact, and is set to bring in the hero Black Panther to the game alongside 7-8 hours of story. It will also introduce villain Ulysses Klaue, and it has now been revealed that a second named villain will back him up: Crossbones.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

War for Wakanda is the new free expansion for Marvel’s Avengers

Wakanda Forever! Marvel’s Avengers re-captures the attention of many players with its new free expansion, War for Wakanda. Before the end of the summer, Wakanda’s King will join Square Enix’s Avengers video game. Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers team has announced that the Black Panther: War for Wakanda expansion will be available on August 17 for free to all base game owners.
Moviescogconnected.com

Marvel’s Avengers Adding Captain America Suit From 2012’s Avengers

When there is a film adaptation of comic books, particularly superheroes, there is often some level of deviation from the source material when it comes to costume design. People say they want a comic book accurate suit, but no one really wants to see Wolverine with the dopey mask and the blue shoulder pads and matching banana hammock.
Visual Artflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s WandaVision concept art shows unused Scarlet Witch design

Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff completed her journey to becoming the Scarlet Witch in Marvel Studios’ WandaVision earlier this year, and illustrator David Masson has now shared a couple of pieces of concept art from his work with costume designer Mayes Rubeo, which offers a look at unused designs for Wanda’s appearance in the series finale; check it out via Twitter below…
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Reveals First Real Look at New Enemies

The upcoming Marvel's Avengers DLC expansion Black Panther - War for Wakanda is set to release next week on August 17th, and in addition to bringing the eponymous Black Panther and also Wakanda, the expansion will bring with it totally new enemies as expected. Ahead of the release, developer Crystal Dynamics has provided the first real look at the Klaue Company, the mercenary company headed up by iconic villain Ulysses Klaue in the video game.
Video GamesInverse

T'Challa in Marvel's Avengers differs from the MCU in 1 unexpected way

Marvel’s Avengers has made a surprising recovery, so it’s starting to make some bold moves. The game left a bitter taste in players’ mouths when it launched last September due to lackluster multiplayer missions, bugs, and a lack of variety. It seemed doomed to be abandoned, but developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix have stuck with it. Each update has slowly remedied those issues, introducing new heroes and villains into the mix while leaning into the game’s fantastic story.

Comments / 0

Community Policy