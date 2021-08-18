Samurai Warriors 5 Update 1.03 Patch Notes

Animal Crossing: New Horizons version 1.11.1 is now live on Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, we have no idea what to expect, as Nintendo has not yet updated its site with patch notes. This post will be updated when the patch notes go live. Presumably, the update will focus on bug fixes, as Nintendo tends to announce any kind of content update ahead of time. Fans have been eagerly awaiting some kind of substantial expansion over the last few months, but there just hasn't been a whole lot of new things to do in the game. Nintendo has confirmed that a big update will release this year, but that likely won't make anyone feel better in the meantime!