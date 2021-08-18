Cancel
Video Games

Hades Update 1.002.000 Patch Notes

By Diego Perez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 1.002.000 has arrived for Hades, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is specifically for the PlayStation 5 version of Hades, so other platforms won’t receive any changes. This patch weighs in at just 82 MB, so it shouldn’t take too long to download. It addresses one specific bug, but Hades players on PS5 will be happy to find out what was fixed. Here’s everything new with Hades update 1.002.000.

#Hades#Supergiant Games#Xbox One#Nintendo Switch
