Raiders Opinion: Henderson Door Leads To Change

There’s no franchise in America quite like the Oakland Las Vegas Raiders. Their legendary owner was football Elvis and their fans ‘Sons of Anarchy’ extras. They made a tradition out of drafting speedy return specialists when they needed O-line help and proudly employed Bill Romanowski long after Bill Romanowski was employable. No matter the times or cultural milieu, the Raiders have always been uncompromisingly the Raiders, and although Al Davis has shoved off this mortal coil and the team has set up shop in Sin City, we are pleased to report this is still just as true as ever.