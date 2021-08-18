Training Camp Report: WR DeAndre Hopkins Returns as Cardinals Prepare for Visiting Chiefs
The Cardinals held their final practice Wednesday ahead of taking on the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs Friday night in Glendale. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was back in uniform for the first time this week during the portion of practice open to the media. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that Hopkins is easing back in and feeling better. Kingsbury did not mention what held Hopkins out, only that it was "something minor."www.yardbarker.com
