Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

The Role of Therapy: Mental Health Issues Are Prevalent, Especially Due to the Pandemic; We Hear About Ways to Cope

mainepublic.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the pandemic lingers on—causing "collective trauma" brought on by fear, uncertainty and isolation—more people are turning to therapy. At the same time, the stigma of seeking help for mental health issues has lessened, especially with high-profile athletes and celebrities speaking out about their challenges. Our mental health experts will talk about the role of therapy, address some of the most common mental health issues people are experiencing right now, and give us suggestions for coping.

www.mainepublic.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
KidsMedicalXpress

Children living with someone who has mental health issues are two-thirds more likely to experience similar difficulties

The risk of children developing mental ill-health increases significantly when they have lived with someone who also has a common mental health disorder, research has found. The study, from Cardiff University, showed children who had grown up living with someone with mental health difficulties were 63% more likely to experience any mental health issue, which includes but is not limited to anxiety, depression, anti-social behavior and personality disorders.
Mental HealthForks Over Knives

Webinar Replay: The Role of Nutrition in Mental Health and Addiction Recovery

Learn how the simplest change to what’s on your fork can profoundly impact your mental health. In 2012, Adam Sud’s life was completely out of control. He was seriously overweight and struggling with multiple addictions and mental health disorders, type 2 diabetes, and other chronic diseases. His life nearly came to an end when he attempted suicide by drug overdose. He checked into rehab and with the help of his parents and a plant-based diet, he began a journey that led to a remarkable recovery.
Mental Healthcentralfloridalifestyle.com

Spotting the Signs of a Mental Health Condition

With thoughts of earning good grades, acing the big tests, balancing extracurricular. activities, fitting in with classmates and getting into the college of their choice swirling around in their heads, it’s no wonder today’s youth is stressed out. For some, the pressure could lead to mental health issues, like feelings of anxiety, depression and other disorders. Add in a breakup with a significant other or fight with a close friend, and it could begin to feel like things will never get better.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Exploring the influence of complex trauma on mental health and cognitive function

New research from King's College London has explored whether different types of trauma confer the same risk of future mental illness, in the first study of its kind. The study, published in the British Journal of Psychiatry, investigated the theory that traumas occurring at an early age, that involve interpersonal violence, and are repeated could represent a particularly detrimental type of trauma named complex trauma.
Mental Healthpharmacytimes.com

Study: ADHD Medications Associated With Reduced Risk of Suicidality in Children With Significant Behavioral Symptoms

Study suggests attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder medications may lower the risk of suicide in children with hyperactivity, oppositional defiance, and other behavioral disorders. New findings from the Lifespan Brain Institute (LiBl) of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania found that attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications may lower...
Mental HealthThrive Global

We Need Mental Health Awareness That Is Political

*Note: This article was written by Global Health Corps (GHC) Alumni Alice Bayingana and was originally published in GHC’s publication AMPLIFY. Mental health has received a lot of attention lately and rightly so considering the toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on most people’s lives and livelihoods across the globe. With this, we are also seeing an increase in the money being made available to address this issue, such as with the reissue of the Grand Challenges Canada Global Mental Health grant last year, and the numerous funds from various governmental and non-governmental entities. This moment begs us to reflect on how we best use the resources we have to address this issue.
Mental HealthThrive Global

A Discussion About Mental Health Problems

Strong mental health is not just the absence of mental health issues. Having mentally or emotionally fit is more than simply being free from anxiety, depression, or other mental problems. No one can prepare for life’s ups and downs, but we can take refuge in the belief that we can rise up to the occasion and weather whatever storms life throws at us. Strong mental health is the byproduct of having these qualities.
Mental HealthWorld Economic Forum

Overcoming stigma: 3 strategies toward better mental health in the workplace

Recent McKinsey surveys highlight the importance of tackling stigma and supporting employees' mental health. Three possible solutions include committing to using nonstigmatizing language, focusing on neurodiversity and promoting a psychologically safe environment. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the global psyche. Today, as the world moves toward...
Posted by
Sheeraz Qurban

How COVID-19 has affected The Mental Health of People in USA

COVID-19 has adversely affected The Mental Health of People in USA. The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the daily lives of people world over regardless of age or nationality. Till date, more than 4 million people have succumbed to the virus. Collectively, it has affected economies, social lives, education, tourism ,etc. which has caused changes in daily life worldwide. While on individual level it has severely affected our mental health, particularly in the United States where 55% of women and 38% of men say that their mental health is negatively affected by the pandemic. People are worried about getting infected by the virus, employments and businesses, childcare and health along with shocking loss of their loved ones, family and friends. Despite facing several mental health issues , they are not getting help for their mental wellbeing.
Mental HealthPosted by
Reuters

Nerve changes in eyes can help confirm 'long COVID'; Mental health issues tied to COVID-19 death risk

July 28 (Reuters) - The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. Changes in nerve fibers in the eyes can help confirm a diagnosis of "long COVID" - debilitating symptoms that persist more than four week after recovery from the acute illness, according to new findings. Because nerve fiber damage is suspected to underlie some of these lingering symptoms, ophthalmologists used a non-invasive technique called corneal confocal microscopy to check for nerve damage in the cornea. In their study of 40 COVID-19 survivors - most of whom had not been sick enough to need extra oxygen - and 30 uninfected individuals, the researchers found "significant associations" between nerve fiber loss in the cornea and the presence and severity of long COVID symptoms related to nerves, muscles and bones. The corneal changes were most evident in patients with persistent neurological symptoms, such as loss of taste and smell, headache, dizziness, numbness and nerve pain, according to a report published on Monday in the British Journal of Ophthalmology. Corneas of patients with long COVID also contained more immune cells called dendritic cells, reflecting the body's response to injury. "We believe corneal confocal microscopy ... will allow clinicians to make the diagnosis of long COVID with greater confidence," said coauthor Dr. Rayaz Malik of Weill Cornell Medicine Qatar.
KidsMy Clallam County

How to protect teens' mental health as school year begins amid pandemic

(NEW YORK) — When the pandemic began more than a year ago, the country changed overnight. For teens everywhere, there were a lot of unexpected adjustments — schools closed, extracurricular activities were non-existent and friendships were reduced to Zoom hangouts and virtual TikTok challenges. The uncertainty of when or if...
Mental Healthwashingtoninformer.com

Mental Health America Report Shows Blacks Most Affected by Incidents of Trauma and Violence

According to Mental Health America, overall, mental health conditions occur in Black and African–American (B/AA) people in America at about the same or less frequency than in white Americans. However, the historical Black and African–American experience in America has and continues to be characterized by trauma and violence more often than for their white counterparts and impacts the emotional and mental health of both youth and adults.
Mental Healthorlandomedicalnews.com

Helping Patients Overcome the Mental Health Stigma

As we have seen recently with athletes and celebrities, the stigma around mental illness is shifting, but it is still one of the most significant reasons people don't get the help they need. Public and self-stigma refer to how society judges and holds negative attitudes about those in need of...
KidsHarvard Health

3 ways to strengthen a child’s mental resilience

Since the pandemic began, parents and researchers have been trying to understand how it affects children’s mental health. For 18 months, children have dealt with the disruption of their daily lives, fear of COVID-19 contagion, and sometimes death in the family. The emergence and spread of the coronavirus delta variant has renewed the uncertainty about young people’s safety as schools have started to reopen across the country.
Mental Healthtamu.edu

Researchers Studying Students’ Mental Health Response To Pandemic

The results of a survey of students’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic will be used by Texas A&M University researchers working to identify and document the prevalence and severity of mental health challenges as they develop a wearable continuous monitoring tool. The survey of 2,000 students conducted by researchers in...
Wood County, OHbgindependentmedia.org

NAMI prepares free programming on mental health issues

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming available at the end of this summer and beginning of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy