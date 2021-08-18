Voice of the People, Ken Berg

Cancel
Watching this pandemic play out the way it has locally, nationally and throughout the world, saddens me immensely because to a large degree it did not have to be this way. Yes, there are real questions still to be answered about the coronavirus origin and what could have been done preventatively, yet I am confident we will have answers and conclusions in the coming months—if we are willing to accept them. That is a big if after watching the huge embarrassment of Republicans obstructing all efforts to objectively investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection that occurred at our nation’s Capitol. In the context of literally everything becoming “political,” can our nation’s leaders realistically hold any individuals of substance accountable for their actions or comments? Time will tell but I am not holding my breath!

