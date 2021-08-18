Cancel
Dallas, OR

Sarah Marie Tipton

polkio.com
 5 days ago

Sarah Marie Tipton, 41, a resident of Dallas died at her home. She was born on March 11, 1980 and died on August 13, 2021. She is survived by her father Gerald Tipton of and a brother Jonathan Tipton of Beaverton. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the...

www.polkio.com

