Dallas, OR

Agnes Fredricks

 5 days ago

Agnes Fredricks, 87, Dallas, passed away Saturday, July 31 in Salem. Agnes Lillian Smith was born Nov. 22, 1933, in Salem to Fred Griffith and Edythe Mae (Jones) Smith. She grew up in and attended school in Salem. Agnes attended nursing school in Los Angeles for a short time and briefly lived in Portland.

