Delbert Wayne Neufeld was born Jan. 13, 1955 in Dallas, Oregon to Edward George Neufeld and Ellen Irene Galloway Neufeld. He passed away peacefully surround by family on June 22, 2021. He graduated from Dallas High School in 1973. He married the love of his life, Kathryn Louise Holgate in July of 1978. He dedicated his heart and his life to Christ, and through the work of the Lord in caring for those in need. He lived in Dallas, Oregon, and then moved to Roseburg, Oregon, where he lived the rest of his life. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Beverly Loleta Neufeld Cardin (Alan), his beloved wife Kathy, and many other loved ones. Survivors are his sister Marilea Lucille Neufeld Shrock (Walter), his sister Sylvia Joy Neufeld (Steve), many nephews and nieces, grand nephews and nieces, and many well loved friends. He will be missed greatly. Celebration of life will be held at Antique Powerland at 11 a.m. on Se. 18, 2021.