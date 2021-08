While natural-looking foundation, full-coverage concealer, or punchy lipstick shades tend to get the bulk of the credit for outstanding makeup looks, true beauty lovers know that a great setting powder is really the glue that holds everything together. But the right powder isn’t just ideal for under-eye baking: In addition to catching flaky eye shadow fallout, a setting powder can mean the difference between a flawless, velvety finish that lasts all day and your makeup mysteriously disappearing as the hours tick by. Since not all setting powders are created equal, we’ve pulled together the most tried-and-true options worth adding to your makeup rotation. Here, 15 of the best setting powders to keep shine, oil, and ghostly selfies at bay.