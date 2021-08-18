Fans Welcome Back the Incomparable Phyllis Hyman

The first major biopic of Aretha Franklin opens in her hometown of Detroit. The year is 1952 and a 10-year-old ‘Re, as her family and friends call her, is woken up by her father, preacher and civil rights activist CL Franklin (a fearsome but fragile Forest Whitaker) and taken downstairs to a seriously swinging party. Played with a wide-eyed enthusiasm by newcomer Skye Dakota Turner – fresh from her turn as another iconic diva, a young Tina Turner on Broadway – she weaves around a room packed with the famous friends of her dad, including singers Dinah Washington and Ella Fitzgerald as well as legendary bandleader Duke Ellington. Summoned to the piano, the young Aretha starts singing and blows away the biggest names in jazz and blues with a powerful, revelatory voice. In this simple scene her future stardom seems assured, but as the next two-and-a-half hours show us, the road to Aretha Franklin’s world-conquering career was far from easy.