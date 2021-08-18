Cancel
Fans Welcome Back the Incomparable Phyllis Hyman

By Brenda C. Siler
washingtoninformer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhyllis Hyman may be gone but thankfully, she’s far from forgotten. And fans can reminisce once again with the recently released nine-CD compilation of 113 tracks titled, “Phyllis Hyman – Old Friend: The Deluxe Collection 1976-1998.” The box set includes all of Hyman’s albums along with previously unreleased recordings and a bonus: a 37-page booklet with production details and history about the singer who passed away in 1995.

