New Public Health Order Issued for Dane County Requiring Face Coverings Indoors
Please visit our COVID-19 Information webpage for the most up-to-date local news. New Public Health Order Issued for Dane County Requiring Face Coverings Indoors. Effective on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 12:01am, Public Health Madison & Dane County is issuing a Face Covering Emergency Order PDF , which requires that everyone age 2 and older wear a face covering or mask when in any enclosed building where other people, except for members of the person’s own household or living unit, could be present. This requirement applies to all of Dane County.www.townofwestport.org
