Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westport, WI

New Public Health Order Issued for Dane County Requiring Face Coverings Indoors

townofwestport.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease visit our COVID-19 Information webpage for the most up-to-date local news. New Public Health Order Issued for Dane County Requiring Face Coverings Indoors. Effective on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 12:01am, Public Health Madison & Dane County is issuing a Face Covering Emergency Order PDF , which requires that everyone age 2 and older wear a face covering or mask when in any enclosed building where other people, except for members of the person’s own household or living unit, could be present. This requirement applies to all of Dane County.

www.townofwestport.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dane County, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
City
Westport, WI
Dane County, WI
Vaccines
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Parisi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#County Executive#Common Sense#Cdc#Communications Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Public Health releases data showing vaccine effectiveness in Kern County

As COVID-19 infects more and more Kern County residents each day, vaccination continues to be the best method against illness and hospitalization. New data released by Kern County Public Health Services shows a stark difference between infections in the county’s vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. The data comes on the heels of the first approval of a COVID-19 vaccine by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
CBS LA

LA County Businesses Largely Compliant With COVID-19 Health Rules

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Businesses checked by Los Angeles County health inspectors largely continue to be in compliance with COVID-19 health requirements, although a handful of locations — primarily gyms — were cited for violations, health officials said Tuesday. According to the county Department of Public Health, inspectors visited 1,874 businesses during the week that ended Friday, and the “majority” of them were in compliance with restrictions. Businesses in violation of rules are generally provided with information aimed at helping them achieve compliance, but “five citations were issued to gyms and an office site for noncompliance” with health orders, according to...
Clinton County, NYPress-Republican

Health dept. hopes FDA approval pushes people to get vaccine

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department hopes that those who were waiting for the U.S. Food and Drug administration to fully approve a COVID-19 vaccine will now get vaccinated. On Monday, the federal agency announced that Pfizer/BioNTech's two-dose messenger-RNA vaccine, which will now be marketed as Comirnaty, had been...
Brown County, MNJournal

COVID-19 cases spike in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY — COVID-19 cases continue to spike across Brown County with 72 lab-confirmed cases reported in the last week. August has seen the highest COVID case count since April. Cases dropped significantly at the start of summer. May saw 61 cases countywide. Brown County Public Health only confirmed five new COVID cases in June and 18 cases in July. Case counts are now rising back to the same levels seen in the spring, with twice the numbers seen in May. The number of COVID cases reported in August 2021 is over twice as high as the case numbers reported in August 2020.
Public Healthlanecountyor.gov

Calendar: Public Health

At this time we are not offering Just Checking Clinic due to limited resources and the spread of the Delta variant (August 2021). Please check back weekly for updates at our website or contact Communicable Disease at 541-682-4041.
Dearborn, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Dearborn Public Schools to continue requiring face masks indoors

Face masks will be required to be worn inside all Dearborn Public Schools buildings at least until Oct. 1, 2021. Dearborn Public Schools students, staff and visitors will be required to wear face masks while inside any building through at least Oct. 1, according to the district’s back to school plan. While many school districts across Michigan debate mask mandates, Dearborn Public Schools officials say their indoor mask mandate has been in effect since September of last year, and hasn’t changed.
Mendocino County, CAmendofever.com

Patron’s of Ukiah’s Taco Bell Encouraged to Test for COVID-19 After Cases Traced to Location

The Mendocino County COVID-19 Department Operations Center has confirmed positive COVID-19 case at the following location:. Members of the public who visited this facilities between the dates of Wednesday, August 11th and Thursday, August 12th 2021 may have been exposed to COVID-19, and are advised to seek COVID-19 testing if unvaccinated, or seek testing if exhibiting symptoms while vaccinated. Covid-19 Testing.
Los Angeles County, CAweho.org

City of West Hollywood COVID-19 Update: LA County Department of Public Health Issues Revised Health Officer Order to Require Universal Masking at Outdoor Mega Events Regardless of Vaccination Status

The Health Officer Order will require universal masking at outdoor mega events regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. Masks will be required to be worn by everyone at all times except while actively eating or drinking at these events. Outdoor mega events are outdoor events with crowds greater than 10,000 attendees and such events include music or food festivals, car shows, large endurance events, marathons, parades, sporting events, and concerts.
Orono, MEumaine.edu

August 18: Face Coverings Required in Indoor Spaces Regardless of Vaccination Status

As of today, August 18, 2021, as per the University of Maine System directive, face coverings are required indoors for all persons – students, staff, faculty, and visitors – regardless of vaccination status, when indoors at a University facility. This includes the Rec Center and Maine Bound. This is effective August 18, 2021, through September 30, 2021. Click here for details.
Dane County, WIWrn.com

Dane County reinstates indoor mask mandate

Public Health Madison Dane County is reinstituting the county wide indoor mask orders again, in response to the resurgence of COVID-19. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said there will not be occupancy limits in place for businesses and other public spaces. “This order means that we can continue to do the...
Dane County, WIwisconsinexaminer.com

Right-wing law firm challenges new Dane County mask order

A law firm that has helped to block state public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is now going after local restrictions as well. The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging the mask order that Public Health of Madison & Dane County Director Janel Heinrich issued this week. The mask order takes effect Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy