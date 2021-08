In the last few years, the lines between information technology and development have been blurred. Developers need to know about infrastructure, and administrators need to know how to code. Advances like containerization, orchestration, continuous integration and infrastructure-as-code (IaC) happened in tandem with DevOps’ rise. The advantage of DevOps is that you can quickly build and deploy products. That comes at a cost, though, and that cost is infrastructure complexity. The answer to managing that complexity lies in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).