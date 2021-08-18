Cancel
Ohio University launches new building directory website

By Staff reports
Cover picture for the articleA popular and highly visited Ohio University website has been updated to create a more seamless experience for users searching for Athens Campus building information. Previously, the OHIO community could visit www.ohio.edu/athens for information about buildings across the Athens Campus. Starting Wednesday, Aug. 18, the website was retired and will redirect to the new Building Directory at www.ohio.edu/building-directory. The new website was developed by University Communications and Marketing along with University Planning.

