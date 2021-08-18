Road 96, Space Invaders Invincible Collection, Greak: Memories of Azur, and Mayhem Brawler and more hit the Switch

If you’re taking your Switch out and about this week, you’ll find a smattering of new releases on the eShop to make your trip more pleasurable. Road 96 leads the (high)way, being a procedurally generated road trip set in 1996. You’ll get to meet a wide cast of characters, each with their own story to tell. Despite an appealing premise, it has gained a few middling reviews due to some lacking mini-games and technical hiccups. The vast majority of critics enjoyed it though, including The Metro who dished out an 8/10. “The illusion of generating your own road movie works perfectly, and whether you view it as simple escapism or something deeper it manages to entertain either way,” they said.