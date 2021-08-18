Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Israelis, Palestinians Jointly Fight Forest Fires Near Jerusalem

By zenger.news
thewestsidegazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid the tragic destruction and displacement caused by wildfires that have blazed through the Jerusalem Hills since Aug. 15, the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted a memorable photo on Facebook. The caption reads: “Israeli & Palestinian firefighters take a lunch break together while battling wildfires near Jerusalem. Thank you...

thewestsidegazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benny Gantz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#East Jerusalem#Israelis#Israeli Palestinian#The Palestinian Authority#National Fire And Rescue#Hamas#Israel21c
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

Report: Hezbollah Lied, 4 Killed in Significant Israeli Strike in Syria

Israeli Air Force (IAF) strikes in Syria against Hezbollah targets Thursday night killed four terror operatives, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported, contradicting claims by Hezbollah that there were no casualties in the attack. Syria’s state media reported that the IAF launched an airstrike from the southeast side...
Posted by
Reuters

Israeli aircraft strike Hamas sites in Gaza after border clashes

TEL AVIV, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Israeli aircraft struck Hamas sites in Gaza late on Saturday, the military said, in an escalation of hostilities after earlier cross-border gunfire seriously injured an Israeli soldier and wounded 41 Palestinians, including two critically. The injuries came during a Gaza protest organised by the...
Middle Eastnewscentermaine.com

Officials: Egypt closes Gaza border amid tensions with Hamas

CAIRO, Egypt — Editor's Note: The video above is from May 2021. Egypt closed its main border crossing point with the Gaza Strip on Monday amid tensions with the territory’s militant Hamas rulers, officials said. It was the first time the Rafah crossing was shuttered during a workday since early...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Gazan Terrorists Launch Arson Attacks on Israel, Causing At Least 8 Fires

Gazan terrorists launched a barrage of arson balloons into Israel on Monday, igniting fires and causing damage to several fields in southern Israel. Firefighting forces were alerted to locations eight locations throughout the areas adjacent to the Gaza Strip to contend with the outcome of the arson attacks. No one...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli officials: Palestinian incendiary devices started fires in border communities

Nine fires broke out on Monday near Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip that Israeli investigators believe were started by incendiary balloons launched from the Hamas-controlled enclave, reported Ynet. Palestinian resistance groups said they would hold another anti-Israel rally on the border under the banner: “Opposition to the Israeli siege...
AdvocacyMinneapolis Star Tribune

Israel strikes Gaza after violent protests along border

JERUSALEM — Israel's military bombed Palestinian militant weapons sites in the Gaza Strip early Sunday in response to a violent demonstration on the perimeter fence that left an Israeli police officer critically injured, the army said. Saturday's violence erupted after hundreds of Palestinians took part in a demonstration organized by...
Protestsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Return of protest marches on Gaza border threatens ceasefire with Israel

The Israeli combat aviation has bombed in the early hours of Sunday Hamas military positions in the Gaza Strip in response to Saturday’s protest marches on the border of the enclave. In the incidents, 41 Palestinians were wounded by gunshots, including a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head, as well as a sniper of the border police (militarized body), who is hospitalized in very serious condition after being attacked with a gun. The return of the demonstrations in front of the dividing line threatens to unleash new confrontations after the ceasefire reached three months ago between Israel and Gaza’s Islamist militias, which put an end to a military escalation that lasted for 11 days and caused the death of 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

ALL the ANTI-Israel News Fit to Print

History suggests this is the real motto of The New York Times. The decades of sins of omission, commission, double-standards, hypocrisy, inaccuracy and malice would in most cases be sufficient to conclude a publication is anti-Semitic, but the Times has achieved sufficiently hallowed status from reporting on non-Jewish events to give it a Teflon coating for most readers.
AdvocacyRebel Yell

Israeli army shoots demonstrators and injures 41

(Gaza) Around 40 Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire on Saturday, including a seriously injured child, when they demonstrated in front of the barrier separating the Hebrew state from the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities, with Israel reporting one seriously injured in its ranks. Exactly three months after a...
Militaryfloridianpress.com

Israel and Hamas Exchange Rocket Fire Amid Afghanistan Demise

As the mainstream media focuses on the Saigon-styled failure in Afghanistan, the whole Middle East has begun to fall apart. Months ago Israel and Hamas supposedly ended their deadly exchange of missiles but that brief period of peace has seemingly ended. Hamas has launched attacks on Israel amid the U.S.-Afghanistan failure.
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Hamas leader: ‘Foolish act’ by Israel could lead to war

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the terror organization based in the Gaza Strip maintains “a strategic relationship” with Iran, Hezbollah and “many [others] in the region,” and therefore, any “foolish act” by Israel could lead to a regional war. According to the report by the Middle East Media Research Institute...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Israel Seizes 23 Tons of Chocolate Bars Intended to be Sold by Hamas in Gaza

A joint operation by the IDF Intelligence Division, the National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing (NBCTF) at the Ministry of Defense, and the National Center for Cargo Diagnosis in the Tax Authority recently exposed an attempt to transfer tons of chocolate bars to the Gaza Strip as a means of transferring money to the Hamas terror organization.
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Gaza militants fire rocket at Israel, Israeli military says

JERUSALEM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket at Israel on Monday that was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system, the military said, in the first such attack since an 11-day war in May. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the launching,...
Middle EastYonkers Tribune.

Jerusalem on Fire By Jonathan Feldstein

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL — August 19, 2021 — Jerusalem needs your prayers. This week, Jerusalem has been blanketed in smoke from wildfires that appear to have been started by terrorist arsonists. Because Israel is enduring a prolonged heatwave amid the dry summer, it has suffered an unprecedented and dangerous number of fires. Most recently, Jerusalem and the surrounding area have been the victim of the blazes, with as many as 6,000 acres burned, Israel’s largest fire. As of this writing, it seems that the blaze is under control. Since it typically doesn’t rain in Israel between May and October, sometimes for longer, the potential remains for the Jerusalem fires to reignite, or for other fires to start. Igniting flames west of the city to be aided by the natural wind that blows in from the west of Israel’s largest city is an arsonist’s dream and a firefighter’s nightmare.
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Wildfires outside Jerusalem contained, Israeli fire brigade says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Wildfires in wooded hills near Jerusalem were contained on Tuesday, the Israeli fire brigade said, after crews waged a three-day battle joined by Palestinian firefighters and the Israeli Air Force. No serious injuries were reported in the worst fires in the Jerusalem area for years. Evacuated residents...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Israel Seeks Help From Abroad to Battle Fires Near Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel is seeking international help to battle wildfires outside Jerusalem that have forced hundreds to evacuate and sent clouds of smoke billowing over the city, the foreign ministry said on Monday. Planes and crews fought the blaze for a second day as strong winds and dry heat...
MilitaryPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Four Palestinians killed in shootout with Israeli forces

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli troops clashed with Palestinian gunmen during a late-night arrest raid in the occupied West Bank, killing four Palestinians in one of the deadliest battles in the area in years, Palestinian health officials said Monday. The fighting erupted in Jenin, a city in the northern West...

Comments / 0

Community Policy