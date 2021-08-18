Israelis, Palestinians Jointly Fight Forest Fires Near Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL — August 19, 2021 — Jerusalem needs your prayers. This week, Jerusalem has been blanketed in smoke from wildfires that appear to have been started by terrorist arsonists. Because Israel is enduring a prolonged heatwave amid the dry summer, it has suffered an unprecedented and dangerous number of fires. Most recently, Jerusalem and the surrounding area have been the victim of the blazes, with as many as 6,000 acres burned, Israel’s largest fire. As of this writing, it seems that the blaze is under control. Since it typically doesn’t rain in Israel between May and October, sometimes for longer, the potential remains for the Jerusalem fires to reignite, or for other fires to start. Igniting flames west of the city to be aided by the natural wind that blows in from the west of Israel’s largest city is an arsonist’s dream and a firefighter’s nightmare.