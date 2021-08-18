ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wellspa360.com

The Breathwork Companion Offers All-Encompassing Mindfulness Guide

Breathwork has a multitude of benefits across wellness and is used in a variety of mindfulness exercises, including yoga and meditation. Mindfulness is a growing trend in wellness, with yoga and pilates being among the most popular fitness classes across the United States in 2022, so it is essential for spa professionals to be well-versed in the subject and have wellness programs that explore breathwork.
wellspa360.com

Natpure Soy Beauty Anti-Wrinkle Eye H-Perfector

Soy Beauty Anti-Wrinkle Eye H-Perfector is a wrinkle-smoothing eye cream that uses Soy Beauty's patented ingredient technology to correct deep lines around the eyes and reverse menopause-related skin changes. It is formulated with 3% genistein, phospholipids, phytosterols, and saponins, plus Hippophae Berries and an additional exclusive skin nourishing addition of regenerating vitamins and omegas.
wellspa360.com

New Jersey Spa Week is Back to Support Local Beauty Businesses

New Jersey's annual New Jersey Spa Week is back for its third consecutive year on January 23-29, 2023. Hosted by Salt Spa at The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor, NJ, the initiative offers a curated selection of beauty and holistic treatments by local spas. The participating spa and...
STONE HARBOR, NJ
wellspa360.com

We're Falling for These 3 Romantic Couples Treatments

It's almost the most romantic holiday of the year, and love is in the air. Now is the ideal time to add a few Valentine's Day treatment offerings for couples to your treatment menu. Various Leaf Spa locations and Spa Lilliana at Hotel Effie Sandestin have service inspiration that provides pampering, romance and relaxation.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy