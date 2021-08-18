Read full article on original website
The Breathwork Companion Offers All-Encompassing Mindfulness Guide
Breathwork has a multitude of benefits across wellness and is used in a variety of mindfulness exercises, including yoga and meditation. Mindfulness is a growing trend in wellness, with yoga and pilates being among the most popular fitness classes across the United States in 2022, so it is essential for spa professionals to be well-versed in the subject and have wellness programs that explore breathwork.
Natpure Soy Beauty Anti-Wrinkle Eye H-Perfector
Soy Beauty Anti-Wrinkle Eye H-Perfector is a wrinkle-smoothing eye cream that uses Soy Beauty's patented ingredient technology to correct deep lines around the eyes and reverse menopause-related skin changes. It is formulated with 3% genistein, phospholipids, phytosterols, and saponins, plus Hippophae Berries and an additional exclusive skin nourishing addition of regenerating vitamins and omegas.
New Jersey Spa Week is Back to Support Local Beauty Businesses
New Jersey's annual New Jersey Spa Week is back for its third consecutive year on January 23-29, 2023. Hosted by Salt Spa at The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor, NJ, the initiative offers a curated selection of beauty and holistic treatments by local spas. The participating spa and...
We're Falling for These 3 Romantic Couples Treatments
It's almost the most romantic holiday of the year, and love is in the air. Now is the ideal time to add a few Valentine's Day treatment offerings for couples to your treatment menu. Various Leaf Spa locations and Spa Lilliana at Hotel Effie Sandestin have service inspiration that provides pampering, romance and relaxation.
4 Health & Wellness Trend Predictions for 2023 from Experts at Strata Spa
Health and wellness is on the minds of men and women around the world. These growing markets are reported to only keep gaining popularity, with Google receiving more than one billion searches everyday. The experts at Strata Spa, the integrated wellness center at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club...
