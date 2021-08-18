Cancel
Choctaw County, AL

Ida Bell Causey-Oneal

By Editorials
southalabamian.com
 5 days ago

Ida Bell Causey-Oneal, was born on April 18, 1952 to the late Rosie Bell Causey Hill and Oscar Causey Sr. in Choctaw County. She met her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the morning of Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Ida Bell was a faithful and devoted member of Shady Grove...

www.southalabamian.com

