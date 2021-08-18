4-H New Member Night is Sept. 1
The Gillespie County 4-H New Member Night will be held Sept. 1 at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office at 38 Business Court. All new and returning members and families are welcome to attend to learn about 4-H lingo, 4-H tradition and activities within the program. Some of the programs include BB gun, food and nutrition, robotics, quiz bowls, photography, fashion and interior design, community service projects, show animals, and meats/livestock/range judging and more.
