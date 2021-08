A court filing late on Friday indicates federal prosecutors will use testimony from at least five Major League Baseball players in the drug-related trial of a former Los Angeles Angels employee. Ex-Angels Communications Director Eric Kay will stand trial in Fort Worth, Texas this October for giving oxycodone to pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who died of an overdose. But now he stands accused of also providing drugs to other major leaguers. Kay was accused in the legal filing of being the “singular source” of the oxycodone that killed Skaggs. He allegedly provided some other players with “two to three pills, while others would...