Monroe incumbents for mayor and two districts qualify by midweek; no qualifiers yet for District 6
By Wednesday, incumbent Mayor John Howard, District 6 incumbent Councilman Ty Gregory and District 8 incumbent councilman David Dickinson are the only ones to qualify for re-election. Nobody has yet qualified for District 3, which is currently held by Councilman Ross Bradley and none of the incumbents yet have any challengers. Qualifying for the City of Monroe municipal elections doesn’t close until 4:30 p.m. on Friday.news.monroelocal.org
