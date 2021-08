Jason Gardner, CEO of Marqeta, a card-issuing and payment platform, joined Cheddar’s Closing Bell to discuss its first quarter as a publicly traded company. Gardner noted a tremendous growth of 350 percent in the buy now, pay later space from Q2 2020 through Q2 2021, where Marqeta handles the last mile of the consumer transaction. He said a driving factor for the company’s success is the growing popularity of allowing consumers, many without traditional credit cards, to receive purchased items upfront and pay them off over time. "We're going to see it in every country at this point," he said. "I think it's truly here to stay."