Five Guys is one of my favorite go-to burger spots. You can make it how you like it with what you want on it. It is made fresh to order, my whole family is satisfied and the fries, Cajun seasoned or not, are delicious. We have a special love and appreciation for potatoes here in Idaho and it turns out, so does Five Guys. Ever wonder why they are so darn good there? Well it doesn't get much fresher than Five Guys Fries.