Since its debut on Netflix late last month, the sky has been the limit for Peter Thorwarth’s Blood Red Sky. The horror/action hybrid in Germany has become an international streaming sensation since its July 23rd debut, racking up more than 50 million views globally. Blood Red Sky also cracked the top 10 in more than 90 different territories and it even hit the number one spot on Netflix’s platform in 57 different countries during its first week of release as well. And while the film that has been affectionately dubbed “Vampires on a Plane” has become something of an overnight sensation with streaming audiences worldwide, it may come as a surprise that Thorwarth’s first foray into the world of horror was nearly 16 years in the making.