Creed Fisher Releases Official Music Video for “People Like Me”

An award-winning, female-fronted heavy metal and hard rock band from Manchester, New Hampshire, SEPSISS have become known all across the US for their unique, high energy style and loyal supporters that they affectionate call ‘swarmies’. A band that lives for their audience and aim to unite our culture through music, SEPSISS have quickly become of the most exciting acts around, bringing their sound to the world through online karaoke shows, Facebook groups, podcasts, and live streams. After sharing their talents extensively in recent months, the band have broken new ground with the release of ‘You Already Know’, a massive new video that perfectly illustrates their unique blend of hard rock and global unity.