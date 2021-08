By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – GRAMMY, TONY, and Emmy Award-winning songwriter Ben Platt announced his “Reverie Tour” dates on Friday morning and Pittsburgh is on the list! On March 8, 2022, the tour will come to the Petersen Events Center. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. Platt is known for his roles in the “Pitch Perfect” movies, as well as performances on Broadway in “The Book Of Mormon” and “Dear Evan Hansen.” Registration for pre-sale can be found on his website at this link.