SHELBYVILLE — Shelbyville volleyball coach Jamie Watson wasn’t sure how the 2020 volleyball season was going to go. Outside of the season delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rams team had to find an answer after standout outside hitter Kyleigh Marty graduated and moved on to play for Blackburn College. Marty was responsible for 345 kills and was as a key team leader. With no singular offensive player able to pick up all that slack, it was up Watson to find the best Rams players and put them in the right spot.