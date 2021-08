Just about every day, a torrent of new content is poured into the already large pool of freeware add-ons available for Microsoft Flight Simulator. With so many to choose from, you may find yourself wondering what truly stands out. The following list has been prepared to recommend some of the best free add-ons for consideration that will definitely enhance your Microsoft Flight Simulator experience. This is the third edition of such a guide here on the site, so do take a gander and the the first and second editions as well for even more great options.