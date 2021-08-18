John Boyega shows versatility in ‘Naked Singularity’

It’s kind of amazing, but there are some shots in which Leonardo DiCaprio and Hayden Christensen don’t look all that different. It’s interesting that there were no lines being spoken though, or perhaps it would have been too awkward to hear Hayden’s voice coming out of Leo’s mouth. It’s never been much of a problem before with Deepfakes, especially since some of the most insane combinations have been made over the past year or so. But perhaps those in charge simply had a different idea this time around and didn’t bother with it. At the very least it’s something that might have been interesting had it actually happened when the prequels were made, save for the fact that DiCaprio was too old at that time to play the younger version of Anakin, as he was in his 20s at that time. He could have likely taken Hayden Christensen’s part had he been into the whole idea of Star Wars. But as it’s been discovered with many actors, the thought of starring in a science fiction or fantasy movie just isn’t that appealing somehow.