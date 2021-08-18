Cancel
Babe Ruth World Series: The bracket is set

By SCOTT JACKSON Courier senior sports writer
Ottumwa Courier
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTUMWA – After seeing a late lead slip away late on Tuesday night, Bridgewater needed a win on Wednesday to avoid having their trip to Iowa cut short. Down three runs after one inning, the Mid-Atlantic champions from New Jersey responded, scoring 11 unanswered runs to take the American division's top spot in the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series with a 12-4 win over Ottumwa. Bridgewater earned two more days in Iowa and moved within two wins of claiming the Babe Ruth World Series title.

www.ottumwacourier.com

