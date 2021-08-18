Cancel
NIH study shows no significant benefit of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 outpatients with early symptoms

NIH Director's Blog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final results of the Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma in Outpatients (C3PO) demonstrate that COVID-19 convalescent plasma did not prevent disease progression in a high-risk group of outpatients with COVID-19, when administered within the first week of their symptoms. The trial was stopped in February 2021 due to lack of efficacy based on a planned interim analysis. The formal conclusions from the trial, which was funded primarily by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health, and by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, appear in the current online issue of The New England Journal of Medicine.

Related
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Medical Scienceearth.com

Is a heartburn drug secretly saving COVID-19 patients?

A common heartburn drug has become a potential candidate for treating COVID-19. Recent studies were launched after experts noticed a surprising pattern in medical records from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China. Many of the elderly patients that managed to survive the infection in Wuhan had...
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection for 6 Months; CEO Says It Would Last For Years

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s powerful protection will not wane for the first six months, the company said in a statement, while Moderna’s CEO said their new vaccine may prevent infection for years, except when facing the new Delta variant, which he believes to be a “significant new threat” that everyone needs to be vigilant about as more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.
SciencePosted by
Medical Daily

Cholesterol Drug Cuts COVID-19 Infection By 70%, Reduces Transmissions: Study

A cholesterol drug could help bring down the number of daily COVID-19 infections, according to a new study. Researchers have recently stumbled upon a new discovery concerning a drug that’s mainly developed to treat high cholesterol. Fenofibrate is a fibrate class oral medication, which has been around since 1975, is typically administered to lower the levels of fatty substances in the blood.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Scientists Identify Why COVID-19 Patients Develop Life-Threatening Blood Clots

Scientists have identified how and why some Covid-19 patients can develop life-threatening clots, which could lead to targeted therapies that prevent this from happening. The work, led by researchers from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, is published in the Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis. Previous research has established...
SciencePosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

COVID-19 severity depends on transmission, NIH study suggests

BETHESDA, Md. - A new study from the National Institutes of Health suggests that COVID-19 can have more of a severe impact on the lungs if the virus is transmitted through the air versus a contaminated surface. Researchers used Syrian hamsters to highlight the difference. The scientists exposed the hamsters...
Healthbloomberglaw.com

NIH Studies Third Covid Shot for Kidney Transplant Recipients

A pilot study in kidney transplant recipients who don’t respond to two shots of a Covid-19 vaccine aims to see if a third shot will kick-start their immune systems to develop antibodies. The National Institutes of Health expects to find preliminary results of the study, which will also include transplant...
Public HealthNews On 6

Mercy To Offer New Outpatient Treatment For COVID-19

Mercy announced it has added a new outpatient treatment to fight COVID-19. It's called Regen-COV. It isn't the newest monoclonal antibody to hit the market, but it has been proven to have good outcomes against the Delta variant. The "COVID Cocktail" as it is commonly called combines two antibodies to...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
MassLive.com

Analysis clearly shows benefits of COVID-19 vaccines (Editorial)

Why get vaccinated against COVID-19 if you can still contract the darn thing?. This is a question that lots of folks were asking after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suddenly changed course last month, noting, to the consternation of many, that there were plenty of vaccinated people who’d tested positive for the coronavirus. Though the focus was on folks who’d gathered in Provincetown, where a large number of fully vaccinated individuals had breakthrough infections, the questions quickly spiraled outward. With few definitive answers in the offing.

