New Partnership Leads in Drought Status Messaging

Inland Empire, CA – The Inland Empire Clean Water Partnership, comprised of Eastern Municipal Water District, Inland Empire Utilities Agency, San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District, and Western Municipal Water District, was created with the goal of promoting key messages to encourage the public to continue to save water as we prepare to enter another dry season. This new campaign is being launched just as the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s Board of Directors voted to declare a Water Supply Alert, calling on all Southern Californians to conserve water and prepare for continued drought.