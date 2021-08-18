Dustin T. Manney
Dustin Tylor Manney, 26, of Copake, NY, passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2021 at home. Born January 18, 1995 in Albany, NY, he was the son of Shane and Theresa (Burnell) Manney. He went to school at Ichabod Crane, and he had certificates in Mechanics. He enjoyed doing landscaping with his dad & little brother Hunter for D&S Lawn and Garden Maintenance. Dustin enjoyed tinkering if he was elbow deep under the hood of a tractor or a lawnmower, he was the happiest. Dustin had a heart of gold and a smile that could light up a room. Anyone that had the privilege of knowing Dustin could say that they were a very lucky person.www.hudsonvalley360.com
