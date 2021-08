UConn women’s basketball commit Ayanna Patterson was named to the U.S. roster for the 2021 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup, which will take place in Debrecen, Hungary, later this month. The rest of the women’s squad includes Class of 2022 players Janiah Barker and Kiki Rice, as well as 2023 prospect Mikaylah Williams. The group will have a training camp in Chicago from Aug. 19-21 before participating ...