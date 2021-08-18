Fully vaccinated Romelu Lukaku urges other Premier League players to be 'careful'
Romelu Lukaku has revealed he is double-vaccinated against Covid-19 and has urged footballers to be “careful” if they decide against being jabbed. With Chelsea’s new £97.5million record signing confirming he is, as expected, taking the number nine shirt following the sale of Tammy Abraham to Roma for around £34million, Lukaku was asked about his attitude towards players being vaccinated.www.telegraph.co.uk
