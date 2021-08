Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to five months in prison Monday for setting a Black Lives Matter banner on fire in Washington as part of protests backing president Donald Trump. A key figure in the extreme right movement that played a leading role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, Tarrio was arrested two days before that event for tearing down the banner from a Black church in Washington on December 12 and burning it, according to the Justice Department. He was charged with destruction of property, due in part to a photograph he posted on social media posing with the banner and a lighter in his hand. Tarrio was also charged with possessing two high-capacity firearm magazines, which are illegal in Washington.