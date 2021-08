JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You only have a few more hours to sign up for health insurance for the fall. This is outside of the traditional open enrollment period. Sunday is the final day for the American Rescue Plan enrollment period. This allows Americans to sign up for health insurance for the remainder of 2021. This is your last opportunity outside of a life-changing event such as getting married, having a baby, moving to a different state or losing coverage through your employer.