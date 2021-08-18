A look back

Fall sports practices are under way at Brookville and Clarion-Limestone this week. Football scrimmages this Saturday have Brookville at Slippery Rock and Clarion-Limestone at Brockway with Cameron County there as well. … Brookville’s Nathan Smith and C.G. Mercatoris will both golf at the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship for the second time in three years, with this year’s trip to Erin Hills and Blue Mound Golf and Country Club in Wisconsin starting Monday. … Brookville sophomore Jack Huggins and Clarion-Limestone senior Billy Kelley lead their respective teams into a new golf season starting next week. They finished 18th and 22nd respectively at last year’s district tournament. For the Brookville girls, juniors Kelsey Heinrich, Kacey Osborne and Kirsten Gordon lead the way. Gordon and Heinrich played in last year’s district tournament.