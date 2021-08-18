St. Louis Park Fire Department assistant chief named City of Eagan fire chief
After 19 years with the St. Louis Park Fire Department, Assistant Chief Hugo Searle has been named fire chief for the City of Eagan. He was recognized for his years of service to St. Louis Park at the Aug. 16 meeting of the St. Louis Park City Council. Both Mayor Jake Spano and St. Louis Park Fire Chief Steve Koering complimented Searle for the important role he has played in many of the successes of the department. Searle intends to continue living in St. Louis Park and to stay engaged in the community.www.stlouispark.org
