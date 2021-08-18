Morgan & Morgan Has $100K for the Person Who Writes Winning Jingle

Do you or a loved one have a knack for writing catchy songs that sear into people’s brains? You may be entitled to cash compensation.

Personal injury attorney, businessman and multimillionaire John Morgan is on the hunt for an unforgettable jingle. And Morgan & Morgan, his law firm empire, is shelling out cold hard cash to the tune of $100,000.

The “Battle of the Jingles” contest runs through Sept. 26. That should give amateur musicians plenty of time to start rhyming some clever lyrics with “For the people” and “Dial pound law. That’s all.”

“Since 1988, Morgan & Morgan has been fighting for the people and now is going to the people to ask for help in creating the firm’s first-ever jingle,” the company wrote in a press release.

Morgan’s quick video invitation to enter and watch to the end to see the high-profile lawyer in quick-change hip hop, country, pop and folk music accessories.

Morgan & Morgan, the largest plaintiffs law firm in the U.S., is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, and has its largest concentration of offices in the Sunshine State with numerous offices around the country.

How to Cash In On Morgan & Morgan’s $100,000 Jingle Contest

“Whether your style is hip-hop, country, pop, folk or anything else — we want to hear what you have to offer,” Morgan said in the video announcing the contest. “Your tune could become the sound of our law firm.”

Eligibility requirements:

You must be at least 18 years old to submit a song. (The fineprint says 19 or older for Alabama or Nebraska residents and 21 or older for Mississippi residents.)

You must be a resident of any of the 50 U.S. states or Washington, D.C.

You cannot be a professional musician or songwriter.

Beyond that, anyone is free to submit a song by the end of Sept. 26 Eastern time. Here’s how to participate:

Compose a catchy song about the law firm that must include the phrase “for the people” and at least one additional phrase: “Dial pound law. That’s all,” “America’s largest injury law firm” or “forthepeople.com” Upload a video or audio file that’s 30 to 60 seconds long of you (and only you) performing the jingle that you (and only you) wrote. Publicly post a video on your TikTok, Instagram or Twitter account. In the caption, be sure to include the hashtag #MorganJingleContest and tag @forthepeople. Submit your entry on Morgan Jingle website by following the prompts, which require a link to your social media post and/or the file of the recording.

The fine print on the contest website reveals some additional nuggets that can guide your submission to musical law-firm fame.

Your song or video shouldn’t contain profanities or any illegal activities, and it shouldn’t promote violence, firearms or weapons. You also can’t diss (or in legal jargon, disparage or defame) any people, brands, products or companies.

That means, while Morgan is known for being an outspoken advocate for marijuana legalization among other things, you shouldn’t appear to be smoking it in your video if it’s illegal in your area.

The judges will base their score on creativity (40%), memorability and appeal (40%) and presentation (20%). Judges will make their final decisions Oct. 10, and the winner will be notified “on or about” Oct. 12.

“During these unprecedented times, our communities are struggling financially. Our hope is that this $100,000 cash prize could significantly change someone’s life,” John Morgan stated in the announcement.

