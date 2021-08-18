Frances W. Stinchcomb
Mrs. Frances W. Stinchcomb, 96, of Griffin, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Stinchcomb was born in Pike County, Georgia on July 25, 1925. Her parents, Eddie Grover Williams Sr. and Ossie Gooden Williams, husband, Earl Stinchcomb preceded her in death. She formerly worked at JACO Mills and later retired from the William Carter Company. Mrs. Stinchcomb was a longtime active member of Griffin Center Point Church until her health declined.www.griffindailynews.com
