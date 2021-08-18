St. John’s to Welcome NJIT for Home Opener

<p>And so it begins ... again.</p><p>In light of a single positive test for the coronavirus leading to the cancellation of Waite’s season-opening football game at St. John’s — and similar complications leaving stadiums dark in a a half-dozen other Ohio communities Friday night — it was hard to escape the thought.</p><p>Just when we hoped the pandemic was in our rearview sports mirror, here was a reminder otherwise.</p><p>For the moment, the zero-hour change-of-plans that were the bane of the last school year remain an unfortunate fact of this one. According to TPS, a member of the Waite football team tested positive on Friday, setting off a series of tracing protocols and a consultation with the Lucas County Health Department. St. John’s athletic director Bob Ronai got the call at 12:30 p.m. The game was off, as was the schools’ JV game on Saturday.</p><p>“It’s a shocker,” Ronai said. “I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t think going into this year we’d have games canceled. I thought there was the possibility that certain athletes might be quarantined, but not losing games. It’s tough.”</p><p>A couple thoughts:</p><p>1. Seriously, this damned pandemic is threatening to disrupt a third consecutive school year of prep sports?</p><p>2. SERIOUSLY, WE’RE STILL DEALING WITH THIS?</p><p>I say that because, in theory, we have a clear way out of this mess.</p><p>Which, of course, is the vaccine.</p><p>There are many reasons those of us who are able and eligible ought to get the shot, especially as a variant-fueled fourth wave begins to crash down. It’s a matter of protecting ourselves and those around us.</p><p>But it’s also a practical matter, including for high school athletes.</p><p>Speaking generally — I don’t know the vaccination rate of any one team — the opening-weekend football cancellations are a perfect example of the complications that schools will continue to tempt until the vast majority of their rosters are inoculated.</p><p>Consider the guidance from the Ohio Department of Health this month for students who are exposed to the virus in a school setting. “Vaccinated individuals can remain in the normal in-person classroom setting and participate in extracurricular and sports as long as they have no symptoms,” the department stated.</p><p>In other words, get vaccinated, avoid quarantine.</p><p>Remember, the biggest hurdle last year — at all levels — wasn’t the amount of positive tests. It was the mounds of players ruled out through contact tracing. Now that we have vaccines — one of which (Pfizer) is expected to receive full FDA approval in the coming days — we should be past the point where a lone positive test is capable of wiping out a game.</p><p>Now, getting teens vaccinated has been easier said than done. Understandably, rates are lowest among the young, with the latest CDC data showing 32.6 percent of American 12 to 15-year-olds and 43 percent of 16 and 17-year-olds are fully vaccinated.</p><p>For those who are not, that’s their family’s right.</p><p>But the freedom of choice does not mean freedom from consequences, and, for a high school kid, the prospect of not being there for your teammates because they got entangled in protocols reserved for the unvaccinated is no small consequence.</p><p>Here’s hoping for the best — and fullest — fall season possible.</p><link rel="stylesheet" href="https://814824ac51e64b4abcaa-cffb1f8b6941251295ee20eefbd7d321.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.com/css/pg/pg.common-v0003.css" />