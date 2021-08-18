Cancel
Soccer

St. John’s to Welcome NJIT for Home Opener

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. John's women's soccer team will kick off its 2021 fall campaign on Thursday evening, welcoming NJIT to Belson Stadium for a 7 p.m. tilt. The game will be produced live by SJU-TV and can be viewed on ESPN3, available on the ESPN.com/watch and ESPN app. Ralph Bednarczyk will have the call live from Queens.

Stearns County, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. John’s Installs Huge Video Scoreboard at Clemens Stadium

St. John's has a new state of the art scoreboard that is displayed in front of the southeast side hillside at Clemens Stadium. They can display live footage from the football field and stands as well as replays and recorded content. The scoreboard is a high definition LED Formetco video scoreboard which is slightly larger than that at CHS Field in St. Paul where the Saints play.
Soccerredstormsports.com

St. John’s Rolls to 4-0 Exhibition Victory over LIU

The St. John's men's soccer team scored all four of its goals during the second half of a 4-0 exhibition victory over LIU on Monday night at Belson Stadium. Neither side mustered up much offense during the first 45 minutes of play. St. John's controlled possession for a majority of the opening stanza, but held only a 2-0 advantage in shots at the intermission.
Lucas County, OH
The Blade

Briggs: Waite-St. John's football cancellation offers critical reminder

<p>And so it begins ... again.</p><p>In light of a single positive test for the coronavirus leading to the cancellation of Waite’s season-opening football game at St. John’s — and similar complications leaving stadiums dark in a a half-dozen other Ohio communities Friday night — it was hard to escape the thought.</p><p>Just when we hoped the pandemic was in our rearview sports mirror, here was a reminder otherwise.</p><p>For the moment, the zero-hour change-of-plans that were the bane of the last school year remain an unfortunate fact of this one. According to TPS, a member of the Waite football team tested positive on Friday, setting off a series of tracing protocols and a consultation with the Lucas County Health Department. St. John’s athletic director Bob Ronai got the call at 12:30 p.m. The game was off, as was the schools’ JV game on Saturday.</p><p>“It’s a shocker,” Ronai said. “I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t think going into this year we’d have games canceled. I thought there was the possibility that certain athletes might be quarantined, but not losing games. It’s tough.”</p><p>A couple thoughts:</p><p>1. Seriously, this damned pandemic is threatening to disrupt a third consecutive school year of prep sports?</p><p>2. SERIOUSLY, WE’RE STILL DEALING WITH THIS?</p><p>I say that because, in theory, we have a clear way out of this mess.</p><p>Which, of course, is the vaccine.</p><p>There are many reasons those of us who are able and eligible ought to get the shot, especially as a variant-fueled fourth wave begins to crash down. It’s a matter of protecting ourselves and those around us.</p><p>But it’s also a practical matter, including for high school athletes.</p><p>Speaking generally — I don’t know the vaccination rate of any one team — the opening-weekend football cancellations are a perfect example of the complications that schools will continue to tempt until the vast majority of their rosters are inoculated.</p><p>Consider the guidance from the Ohio Department of Health this month for students who are exposed to the virus in a school setting. “Vaccinated individuals can remain in the normal in-person classroom setting and participate in extracurricular and sports as long as they have no symptoms,” the department stated.</p><p>In other words, get vaccinated, avoid quarantine.</p><p>Remember, the biggest hurdle last year — at all levels — wasn’t the amount of positive tests. It was the mounds of players ruled out through contact tracing. Now that we have vaccines — one of which (Pfizer) is expected to receive full FDA approval in the coming days — we should be past the point where a lone positive test is capable of wiping out a game.</p><p>Now, getting teens vaccinated has been easier said than done. Understandably, rates are lowest among the young, with the latest CDC data showing 32.6 percent of American 12 to 15-year-olds and 43 percent of 16 and 17-year-olds are fully vaccinated.</p><p>For those who are not, that’s their family’s right.</p><p>But the freedom of choice does not mean freedom from consequences, and, for a high school kid, the prospect of not being there for your teammates because they got entangled in protocols reserved for the unvaccinated is no small consequence.</p><p>Here’s hoping for the best — and fullest — fall season possible.</p><link rel="stylesheet" href="https://814824ac51e64b4abcaa-cffb1f8b6941251295ee20eefbd7d321.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.com/css/pg/pg.common-v0003.css" />
Soccerchatsports.com

St. John’s soccer rolls through St. Joesph’s in weekend clash

St. John's soccer (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) The St. John’s soccer team kept its good start to the season going with a lopsided win against. As the Queens, New York area was all dealing with Hurricane Henri this past Sunday, the St. John’s soccer team got out of town just in time to take on the Saint Joseph Hawks in Philadelphia.
Golf
Jackson Hole Radio

St John’s golf tourney victim of virus

Due to the high rate of transmission of COVID-19 in our community, and the recent increase in risk level to Red (or high), St. John’s Health Auxiliary and St. John’s Health Foundation have announced the cancellation of the 29th Annual St. John’s Auxiliary Golf Tournament, that had been scheduled for Tuesday.
Toledo, OH

St. John's-Waite football game canceled due to COVID case

TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday night's high school football game between St. John's Jesuit and Waite has been canceled due to a member of Waite's program testing positive for COVID-19. St. John's made the announcement Friday afternoon on social media. Saturday's JV game is also canceled. Toledo Public Schools issued a...
Sports

NJIT's Lenny Kaplan Selected as EIVA Conference President

Associate Vice President/Director of Athletics Lenny Kaplan has been named the Eastern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association (EIVA) President, unanimously approved in a vote by the league's coaches, the conference office announced. Kaplan takes over the position from Ron Shayka, who announced his retirement from the EIVA's leadership post. When the 2022...
Piscataway Township, NJ

St. John’s and Rutgers Play to 2-2 Draw in Exhibition Opener

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The St. John's men's soccer team kicked off the preseason with a 2-2 draw against Rutgers on Friday night at Yurcak Field. Senior midfielder Brandon Knapp anchored the Red Storm offense against its former BIG EAST foe, scoring a goal and registering an assist during the Johnnies' first August action since 2019.
Soccer

St. John’s Heads to Philadelphia for Showdown with Saint Joseph’s

Fresh off a 3-0 victory at Belson Stadium to open up the 2021 campaign, the St. John's women's soccer team will travel to The City of Brotherly Love for a Sunday afternoon matchup against Saint Joseph's. First kick is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Sweeney Field and will be streamed...
Soccer

St. John’s Tops Temple, 1-0, in Exhibition Finale

The St. John's men's soccer team capped an unbeaten preseason with a 1-0 victory over Temple on Friday night at Temple Sports Complex. Senior midfielder Brandon Knapp scored for the second time in as many preseason road matches, providing the game winner with just under 10 minutes remaining in the first half. Knapp, who scored and picked up a helper during a 2-2 draw against Rutgers last Friday night in Piscataway, was assisted on the play by Atila Ashrafi.
Sports

Kajan’s Hat Trick Lifts St. John's Past Saint Joseph’s, 5-0

For the third time in her storybook St. John's career, Zsani Kajan recorded a hat trick on Sunday, leading the Red Storm to a 5-0 victory over Saint Joseph's at Sweeney Field in Philadelphia. The Budapest, Hungary, native tallied a trio of goals in a game for the first time...
Delphos, OH

High school football: Delphos Jefferson tops St. John’s

DELPHOS – Delphos Jefferson shook off some first half jittersto record a 28-14 win over Delphos St. John’s in the Delphos Bowl Saturday. The Wildcats outscored the Blue Jays 28-6 in the final two quarters to earn bragging rights in the first regular season crosstown rivalry game. Delphos Jefferson’s defense...
San Diego, CA

SDSU WOMEN'S SOCCER SHUT OUT BY PEPPERDINE

San Diego State drops its first home game in nearly two years. The San Diego State women’s soccer team surrendered an own goal less than five minutes into its contest against the Pepperdine Waves and was never able to claw its way back into the game, falling 3-0 on Sunday evening on the SDSU Sports Deck. It was the team’s first home loss since a 0-1 decision to San Diego on Sept. 13, 2019.

Comments / 0

