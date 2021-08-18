Roblox players keep recreating mass shootings in video game
Roblox players keep recreating mass shootings inside the popular video game — and the company isn’t doing it enough to stop it, an extremism researcher claims. Users of the free online game — which Roblox says has been played by more than half of all US children under the age of 16 — have repeatedly recreated the 2019 Christchurch massacre in New Zealand, in which a white supremacist gunman killed 51 people at two mosques, according to Anti-Defamation League researcher Daniel Kelley.wmleader.com
