Senators Richard Blumenthal and Ed Markey are two of the best political leaders in the United States, in my opinion, but one thing has led to another with Tesla coverage and seems to have dramatically misled Blumenthal and Markey — or their aides. I don’t expect these people to follow every nuanced step and story happening at Tesla (even though there are clear reasons it would make sense to do so). So, I thought I’d help by highlighting their concerns and making 5 points that I think are important for their teams to think about.